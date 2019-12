RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Right and center lanes are closed on I- 90 westbound in Russell following a crash involving two tractor-trailers Monday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, serious injuries have been reported.

According to Massachusetts State Police, serious injuries have been reported.

