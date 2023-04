SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 879 Breckwood Blvd. for a two-car accident on Monday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at about 7:30 p.m., crews arrived at the accident. Springfield Fire says two occupants had to be extricated and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.