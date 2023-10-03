WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-vehicle crash has caused two lanes to be closed on I-91 South Tuesday evening.

According to state police, two vehicles crashed just before exit 10B in West Springfield, around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Both parties received injuries, according to police, and the two right lanes of I-91 south are closed at this time.

No further information has been released by police, we will continue to update this story as soon as we receive new information.