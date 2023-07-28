LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Converse Street Friday morning.

Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro told 22News that a red car pulled off Porter Lake Drive heading east when it collided with a van that was already driving east on Converse Street, causing the van to roll over on its side. 

There were injuries but the occupants are expected to be okay.

