LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Converse Street Friday morning.

Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro told 22News that a red car pulled off Porter Lake Drive heading east when it collided with a van that was already driving east on Converse Street, causing the van to roll over on its side.

There were injuries but the occupants are expected to be okay.