Two vehicle stolen in Southwick Friday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is warning residents to lock their car doors following two stolen vehicles early Friday morning.

According to the Southwick Police Department, two vehicles were stolen from the west side of town, near the Mort Vining Road area. Police are working on investigating the incidents and identifying possible suspects.

There has been an increase in the number breaking and entering and stolen vehicle incidents within the town and across western Massachusetts. In almost every case, police say the cars were unlocked and some even had car keys inside of them.

The Southwick police reviewed several surveillance videos and can see the suspects checking door handles and move on if the vehicle is locked. Residents are advised to remove the keys or key fobs and lock the doors. Take out any valuables such as purses, wallets, money, cellphones, etc.