CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two additional retail pharmacy locations in Chicopee will be used as COVID-19 vaccination sites starting Monday.

The new sites were recently approved by the commonwealth’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services and are Walgreens locations in Chicopee. They are located at 583 James Street and 1 St. James Avenue.

People eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can sign up and view each locations’ vaccination hours on Walgreen’s website.