Two West Springfield residents contract coronavirus

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two West Springfield residents have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Accoring to the West Springfield Director of Public Health, the department is awaiting further confirmation from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Those who have been in close contact with the residents are being identified and will be contacted in accordance with professional practice.

The West Springfield Health Department encourages residents who are staying at home due to pending test results and are self-isolating due to active symptoms to call the health department directly at 413-263-3206 or email at covidresponse@tows.org.

All residents should wash their hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, keep distance between other people especially those that are sick, stay home if you’re sick and cover coughs and sneezes.