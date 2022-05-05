SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters have put out a fire at a home in the East Springfield neighborhood of the city Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News a neighbor alerted the residents at a home on Edendale Street late Thursday morning after seeing smoke coming from their house. The two residents and their dog were able to make it out safely but are now without a home. They are being helped by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.