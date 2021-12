SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been displaced after a fire at 60 Sierra Vista Road in Springfield.

Multiple crews were present to put out the fire which was extinquished around 4 a.m. Springfield Arson and Bomb Suqad have determined the cause of the fire to be the careless disposal of smoking material. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story; WWLP will continue to provide updates as new information is released online and on-air.