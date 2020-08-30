Two woman arrested after allegedly using handgun to steal medication from elderly woman

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield woman have been arrested after they allegedly threatened a 65-year-old woman and stole her medication.

West Springfield Police received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Friday of a robbery at the Myron Court Apartments. When they arrived, they found the victim in a shaken up state.

According to West Springfield Police, the 65-year-old victim was returning home after walking to the pharmacy to pick up her medication when unexpectedly one of the suspects, Allysa Santos of Springfield, came up behind her. Santos allegedly attempted to grab a bag of medicine from the woman while entering the victim’s apartment, and then proceeded to call on the other suspect, Mia Sanchez of Springfield, waiting in a vehicle to “get the gun.”

Sanchez then allegedly entered the apartment and threatened the elderly victim with a silver handgun. Both suspects then left the apartment together in a vehicle.

The West Springfield Police Department informed neighboring departments of the vehicle they were looking for. A short time later, Springfield police pulled over a vehicle with matching descriptions with two females inside. Santos and Sanchez were arrested without incident and the vehicle was towed.

Santos and Sanchez are both facing charges of: