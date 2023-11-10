SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night marked the second anniversary of the death of Springfield City Librarian Gayle Ball on State Street.

It’s been two years since Gayle Ball was struck and killed while crossing State Street after leaving work at the Springfield Public Library. Her family, husband, and friends held a vigil for Gayle across the street from the library this Friday evening.

It was held at 6:15 p.m., the time the accident had happened two years ago. Gayle’s sister-in-law, Kathy Fiore tells 22News, that she hopes this raises awareness for State Street safety improvements.

“I think this spot has shown time and time again that it’s not a safe area for a number of reasons and I think that if a little more attention could be paid to this area it could be safer for many folks who need to cross this street,” said Fiore.

There have been many deadly accidents on State Street in recent years. A court date has been set for December 13th, for the driver who hit Gayle. The family is now hoping for justice.

