PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A U-Haul truck crashed near the entrance to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer late Wednesday night.

Photos sent to 22News showed the truck had crashed through a sign that welcomes drivers off the Pike to Palmer’s Depot Village, with the vehicle coming to rest on the hillside alongside Thorndike Street.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, the entry and exit ramps to the Pike were not affected by the crash.

There is no official word on injuries or cause of the crash at this time.