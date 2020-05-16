U-Haul offers free self-storage for Holyoke residents affected by storm damage

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – U-haul Moving and Storage in Holyoke is offering 30 days of free self-storage for residents who were affected by Friday night’s storm damage.

According to a news release sent to 22News, U-Haul stores are also offering supplies such as boxes, tarps, propane, and propane tanks to help with storm recovery. In March, the storage company also offered students impacted by COVID-19 free storage across the U.S. and Canada.

U-Haul Company of Massachusetts and Vermont President Jerry Ouellette agrees, people are in serious need because of the recent storm. “A number of people are waking up homeless because their apartments were damaged in the storms. U-Haul is happy to step forward and offer clean and dry self-storage at no cost for a month.” Ouellette added.

Those looking for more information or need to store their belongings in a storage space is asked to call 413-539-9261.