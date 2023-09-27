WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U-Haul Company of Massachusetts and Ohio just announced they will be working with Infinity Auto Retail as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the West Springfield community.

Courtesy of U-Haul International

Infinity Auto Retail on 74 Baldwin Street will be offering essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items, and in-store pick up for boxes.

Infinity Auto Rental partners Joseph and Heidi Gallo are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Hampden County.