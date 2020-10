SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -- Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to sleep Saturday night, or the time on your clocks will be wrong by the time you wake up. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

For locals, that means going from a sunset at 5:45 p.m., to 4:43 p.m. However, this will mean it’ll be easier to wake up in the morning. The sunrise was just after 7:20 a.m. Saturday, but by Sunday morning will jump to 6:24 a.m. So if you’re an early riser, this will be a benefit, but it will be interrupting a lot of people’s sleep schedule.