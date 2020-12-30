U.K. approves new COVID-19 vaccine to help stop spread of mutated strain

SPRINGFIED, Mass. (WWLP)- Pfizer and Moderna now have company on the COVID-19 vaccine front.

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine is being rolled out in the United Kingdom, after receiving approval by its health leaders, despite having only a 70 percent average success rate. They’re hoping the vaccine will help stop the spread of a new, mutated strain of COVID-19.

That new strain of coronavirus has made its way into the U.S. with the first confirmed case in Colorado. An infectious disease expert at Baystate Medical Center revealed what they know about this strain so far.



“This strain can be more easily transmitted, so it’s highly infectious compared to the old strain,” said Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Baystate Health’s Infectious Diseases Division. “The good thing though is that it doesn’t cause severe infection, so far that we know of.”

Pfizer and Moderna believe their vaccine should provide protection to the mutated strain of COVID-19. Even with concerns growing about the new strain, the success on the vaccine front has the medical community feeling hopeful about 2021.



“We feel really hopeful and it helps us think about the future, where we can think about having birthday parties, thanksgiving with grandma, and all the things we used to have,” said Dr. Elizabeth Shoenfeld, Baystate Health Vice-Chair of Research for Emergency Medicine.



Dr. Paez also pointed out that the Oxford-Astrazeneca’s vaccine is easier to mass distribute than Pfizer’s since theirs doesn’t have to be stored at extremely freezing temperatures. At this time, U.S. health officials working on Operation Warp Speed, say AstraZeneca’s vaccine will likely be authorized for emergency use in April when the average Massachusetts resident is expected to be able to get vaccinated.