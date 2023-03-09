SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Air Force band of Washington DC begin their Northeast Tour this month, which includes a free concert at the Springfield Symphony Hall this month.

The concert will be held Sunday, March 26th at 3 p.m. with Commander and Conductor Colonel Don Schofield and includes music selections such as “Star Spangled Banner” and “Star and Stripes Forever,” to “Moth,” “Golden Age of the Xylophone,” Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek,” and John William’s “E.T: Adventures on Earth.”

“We are excited to bring this world-class entertainment to Springfield,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “It is an affordable afternoon of entertainment, and a great way to expose young people to music performed by an orchestra.”

Although the concert is free, tickets will be required to enter. Tickets will be available at Pride Convenience stores, the Springfield Visitor Center at 1319 Main Street, the security desk at One Financial Plaza at 1350 Main Street, or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Spirit of Springfield, 1350 Main Street, Suite 1004, Springfield, MA 01103.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Major General Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General for the Massachusetts National Guard, Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, and MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley will open the concert with greetings. Rock 102’s Bax and Nagle will serve as the event’s emcees.