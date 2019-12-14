U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to feature in 2021 Airshow in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 Westfield International Air Show dates have been released and is set to feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The choreographed drill style ceremony starts off with a demonstration by showcasing the attention to detail and esprit de corps which defines enlisted members. The jets are then set to fly off only a few feet from wingtip to wingtip.

The show attracts hundreds of people every year! In 2021, the airshow is scheduled to take place on the weekend of August 14 and 15.

Click here to view all dates in different locations.