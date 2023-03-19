HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just hours to game time in Holyoke as western Massachusetts renews this decades-long tradition.

Things get started at Wycoff Country Club Sunday morning with the Ambassador’s breakfast, where the Parade Committee will honor U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin with the Ambassador’s Award.

The award is presented annually to a person who has worked to promote the relationship between the people of the Republic of Ireland and the people of the United States. Ambassador Cronin grew up in Brockton and served for several years in the state house of representatives and was the first woman to serve as house majority leader. She was appointed as Ambassador to Ireland by President Biden in June 2021.

Registration for the breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Wycoff Country Club, with the breakfast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

Ambassador Cronin isn’t the only high-ranking official in attendance on Sunday. In fact, the highest-ranking sitting official ever to march in the parade is in town Sunday morning.

The breakfast will also serve as an introduction to the highest-ranking sitting official to ever participate in parade festivities, Tanaiste Michael Martin. Tanaiste is the deputy head of government in Ireland and the holder of its second most senior officials. Michael was appointed in December of 2022.