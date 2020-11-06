U.S. Army veteran begins 90-mile walk from Chicopee to Boston

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts Army veteran began his 90-mile march from Chicopee to Boston Friday morning to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder and homelessness.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. James Chartier began his journey on Friday at the Amvets Post in Chicopee.

This is his 5th year making this 90-mile troop and over the years, Sgt. Chartier has met hundreds of people who have either supported his cause and even joined on his walk.

Sgt. Chartier told 22News about the meaning behind the walk.

“I want people to realize there is someone out there that’s willing to take the time and effort to raise this awareness across the state bring them together and join the public with the military,” he said.

Sgt. Chartier said he has supporters of all ages marching with him ranging from 16 to 71.