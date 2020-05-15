U.S. court system aims to reopen during new school year in September

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s top Justices said that they hope to resume jury trials in September if schools reopen.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Appeals court and all trial courts are hearing and deciding cases virtually. The Chief Justices said that since May 4, the number of non-emergency cases that judges are hearing remotely has increased. That practice will continue to through June.

They say the trial courts will try to handle most matters that do not require in-person court appearances. We spoke with James Winston, an Attorney, about how these changes may impact trials.

Winston told 22News, “I think the big takeaway is that the trial court is saying that they hope at some point this summer to physically open the courthouse but what they’re going to try to do now is more matters that are non-emergency matters over the phone.”

Winston says during the pandemic, attorneys don’t know which cases will be heard week-to-week because the court keeps expanding the list of non-emergency cases, which can cause anxiety for some clients.

Before the pandemic, trial courts in Massachusetts saw approximately 40,000 people a day, something the justices say is over for at least the duration of the pandemic.