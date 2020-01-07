U.S. Fish and Wildlife demolishes Bri-Mar Stable in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a controversial and ongoing process, but, U.S. Fish and Wildlife have demolished and is removing the Bri-Mar Stable in Hadley.

There were talks of removing the stable last month after fish and wildlife said the deteriorating structure was beyond repair and was a major threat to refuge staff and barn swallows.

On December 4, the Service announced it would demolish and remove the stable after it made its ‘Finding of No Significant Impact’ available for a 30-day public review.

The review period ended on January 3, and no action was taken.

The former stable had become home to a colony of barn swallows, a species in steep decline in New England.

Refuge manager, Andrew French said in a statement, that staff will continue working to provide suitable and nesting areas for the birds in other locations on refuge land and within the Connecticut River watershed.