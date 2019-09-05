U.S. Marshals, FBI issue new consumer alert on spoofing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night, a new consumer alert was issued from the U.S. Marshals and the FBI.

This follows several nationwide imposter scams involving people claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. How they’re doing it is called ID spoofing.

Spoofing, a word that’s become all too common, but what exactly does it mean? According to Malwarebytes, caller ID spoofing happens when scammers fool your caller ID, making the call look like it’s coming from somewhere it isn’t.

Scammers believe that you’re more likely to answer the phone if the caller ID shows your area code or a neighboring one.

In the case with the U.S. Marshals and FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service said that impostors are spoofing their numbers to appear as if they are calling from the court or government agency.

During these calls, scammers may tell you that you failed to report for jury duty and threaten jail time unless you pay a fine. They tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card or gift card and give them that information over the phone.

The U.S. Marshals Service is reminding all of us, they will never ask for such information, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers.

Most importantly, never give out personal or financial information to unknown callers and contact your local FBI or FTC if you believe you were a victim of this scam or ones like it.