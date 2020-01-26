U.S Navy sailor from Chicopee receives ‘Division in the Spotlight’ award

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S Navy sailor Kenneth Martinez from Chicopee received an award in recognition for his outstanding performance of his duties.

Navy Office of Community Outreach spokesperson Theodore Quintana told 22News, Aviation Ordanance 2nd Class (AO2) Kenneth Martinez is assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s weapons department and received his Ford’s ‘Division in the Spotlight’ Wolverine of the Week certificate from Captain Timothy Waits.

“Division in the Spotlight” (DITS) is a program that spotlights a different division each week. DITS supports CVN 78’s material and personnel readiness through regular, comprehensive reviews of specific command programs. DITS also recognizes an outstanding Sailor from each division nominated by that Sailors divisional leadership. Media Department Division Officer, LTJG Nicholas R. Spaleny

Martinez’s certificate reads the following:

“…demonstrated exceptional leadership and motivational skills by reconstructing the G-4 division’s training program, rebuilt and tracked 34 personnel training records, resulting in 100 percent completion of all basic qualifications while ensuring zero deficiencies in sustained command readiness.”

The name “Wolverines” is a nickname used on the ship to call Ford Sailors said Spaleny. It comes from President Gerald R. Ford who played football for the University of Michigan Wolverines during his undergrad.