U.S. Navy sailor who served in WWII honored this Veterans Day

BILLERICA, Mass. (WWLP) – Among the many living veterans honored this Veterans Day was a 92-year-old sailor who served in World War II.

Raymond Lorette of Billerica was 17-years-old when he signed up for the U.S. Navy. At the age of 18, he was deployed to the Mariana Islands in the Pacific.

Lorette was part of a Navy Team that maintained the Marianas in close proximity to Japan. He was in the Pacific when the United States bombed Japan and oversaw a dozen prisoners of war.

“I think that what speaks a lot about the kind of man my father is that even though he was watching prisoners of war, the story that always sticks with me is how good he was,” said Susan Johnson, Lorette’s daughter. “He was a good man.”

When he returned home, Lorette married his wife of 60 years and raised nine children.