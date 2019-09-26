U.S. Postal Service in Springfield hiring for holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are less 100 days until Christmas, well, 91 to be exact and the Postal Service is gearing up for the busy holiday season.

Nearly 700 temporary workers are being hired at the sorting facility in Springfield for their busy season before the holidays. The facility sorts most of the packages going to and from New England.

They held an open house Wednesday night for potential applicants at the facility on Fiberloid street in Indian Orchard. With various shifts, and pay as high as $18 an hour, it can be a popular option for people looking to earn a little extra before the holidays.

And the busy season is fast approaching.

Nancy Wasko, manager of in-plant support told 22News, “We’re gonna start getting busy, it’s earlier and earlier, probably the beginning to middle of November. Even before the holidays, now with so much online shopping, we get catalog’s coming in. Our busy season is really starting up at the beginning of October.”

The seasonal positions run from November to the beginning of January. If you missed the open house, you can still apply online.