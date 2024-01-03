CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 2023 was a tough year for beer, with this past year seeing the lowest level of beer consumption in the U.S. in a generation.

That is according to an industry trade group that found consumers have moved toward other types of alcoholic beverages or away from alcohol altogether.

22news spoke with Bill Stetson at the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille, to see if they have seen this decline in beer drinking impact their business, “Beer is still a popular product, especially craft beer for younger people. But for sure seltzers and vodka soda waters have taken over. Clear means clean, is what people think these days.”

Economists from the National Beer Wholesalers Association say that the beer industry has been competing with soft drink and energy companies who are also producing alcohol products.