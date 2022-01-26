U.S. seeing a decline in people getting COVID-19 booster shots

FILE – A 62-year-old nursing home resident receives a COVID-19 booster shot in New York on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A study released on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 that compares coronavirus protection from prior infection and vaccination in New York and California concludes getting the shots is still the safest way to prevent COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report finds fewer people are getting the booster shot and that is causing concern among health professionals.

According to the CDC, just 40 percent of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose and it’s a number that’s holding steady. The average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the U.S. has plummeted from a peak of one million in early December to about 490,000 as of last week. While Massachusetts’ booster rate is a little higher than the national average, at 46 percent, health experts are concerned about the low vaccination rate.

The booster clinic continued Tuesday at American International College where many students rolling up their sleeves. AIC gave boosters to 116 people on Monday. At noon Tuesday, they had already surpassed that number.

“Whatever it takes for everyone to get back to normal. I think it’s a great thing that AIC* is putting on this booster clinic. It’s not just for students, but for everyone. It’s a great thing,” said Conner Hicks, a grad student at AIC.

Vermont is leading the nation when it comes to vaccinations and booster shots. Sixty percent of the population has received the booster.