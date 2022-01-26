U.S. Small Business Administration provides loan assistance following Longmeadow fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is assisting businesses affected by the 4 alarm fire that happened in the Town of Longmeadow in late November.

SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman made loans available in response to a letter from Governor Baker requesting a disaster declaration by the federal agency SBA. The loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

To apply for assistance, you can visit the Business Recovery Center at 211 Maple Rd. Longmeadow or at this website.

