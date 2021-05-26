Uber Eats supporting local small businesses affected by pandemic

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurants in Massachusetts are getting assistance from a national company to help offset the financial burden caused by the pandemic.

Uber Eats is providing grants to more than 50 restaurants in the state, totaling over $100,000 in funding. Seventy-two percent of restaurants receiving grants are minority-owned and 38 percent are woman-owned.

This donation is part of a $4.5 million commitment the company made to provide to small local restaurants nationwide.

“I think that’s a wonderful idea. I do feel terrible, for especially all the small restaurants that have been hit so hard by this, and I really hope this will help them get back on their feet,” said Susan Chiasso of Westfield.

Local recipients of the grant include Sol Karibe Restaurant & Bar in Springfield and Uya Poke Bowl in Northampton.

