SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Ubora and Ahadi Award Ceremony will be held at the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History on Saturday.

The Ubora Award and the Ahadi Youth Award are granted by the African Hall Sub-Committee of the Springfield Museums, according to the City of Springfield. These awards are given to Black leaders from Greater Springfield who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate commitment to fields of community service, education, science, humanities, and the arts.

This ceremony is to honor Lisa J. Green, Ph.D., Professor of Linguistics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with the 2023 Ubora Award, and they will be presenting Catherine Thompson, a student at Springfield Central High School, activist, and scholar who is pursuing a juris doctor in her future, with the Ahadi Youth Award.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the ceremony, and stated, “Congratulations to this year’s Ubora Award honoree Dr. Lisa Green, and to the Youth Ahadi Award honoree Catherine Thompson. Their dedication and commitment to our community is being recognized and honored with this well-deserving award and it is an honor for the city of Springfield to acknowledge and honor you with a mayoral proclamation.”

The ceremony will be taking place at 6:15 p.m. at the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History on Chestnut Street on Saturday.