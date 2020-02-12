Uconn basketball player amoung 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association have announced the top 10 candidates for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division 1 college basketball.

The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award includes the top women’s college basketball personnel composed of media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers. The winner of this award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with four members of the Women’s Starting Five.

2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates: