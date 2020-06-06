UFCW food drive benefits union members working the front lines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Food & Commercial Workers Union in western Massachusetts took care of their own Friday.

UFCW Local 1459 held a cook out and distributed food to union members working at the governor’s center nursing home facilities in Westfield, Springfield and Chicopee, where a number of residents have suffered ill effects from the virus.

The local at its Springfield headquarters wanted its front line workers to know they’re appreciated putting themselves on the line for others.

“We brought bags of food for members of the union, we also are doing a cook out,” Lisa Colon, a representative for the union told 22News. “We know how hard it is to go shopping after work with Covid, so we brought groceries for them.”

The front line union members honored Friday were dietary workers, housekeepers and medical suppliers.