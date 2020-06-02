UFCW Union to hold food drive for front-line workers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Food and Commercial Workers Union is planing a food drive for its front-line members Tuesday.

Three drives will run in Westfield and Chicopee Tuesday for UFCW members. The first from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Governors Center in Westfield.

The others will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Willimansett West and Willimansett East Centers in Chicopee. Lunch will also be served at the Chicopee locations.

UFCW Local 14-59 represents 300 members working as CNA’s, dietary workers, housekeepers and medical suppliers.