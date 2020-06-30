UMass Amherst will allow students to learn on campus or remotely this fall

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Colleges and Universities are making plans for the upcoming fall semester during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UMass Amherst students will be allowed to return in the fall. But they will not be required, as classes continue remotely. The campus has been quiet since UMass Amherst canceled in-person classes late March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, UMass is giving students the option, whether they want to spend the semester on campus or at home, and study remotely. Only “essential” face-to-face labs, studios and other courses that involve hands-on work will be allowed in-person. Otherwise, most classes will be held online.

Students who elect to live in on-campus housing or plan to spend time on campus will be required to sign an agreement committing to abide by safety protocols. That includes limiting their daily social contacts, wearing face coverings outside their living space, limiting travel away from the campus area, and not bringing guests into the residence halls.

Students will also have to monitor themselves for Covid-19 symptoms. UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said in a statement in part:

“We will be very explicit about what the campus life looks like and what our expectations are – and if they still want to come to campus and live on-campus housing, they’re most welcome to.”

Classes will resume on Aug. 24 and end Nov. 20 before Thanksgiving break.

Class capacities will be limited to ensure social distancing.

Final exams will be online.