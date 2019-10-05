UMass Amherst students visit Springfield for ‘Mass Impact Day’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the past seven years, students at UMass Amherst have volunteered around western Massachusetts at places such as the Ronald Mcdonald house for their Mass Impact Day.

Students will volunteer with local organizations or lead their own community service projects Saturday to help the western Massachusetts community.

This year, more than 20 student organizations will be volunteering.

In previous years, students have volunteered at retirement homes and painted the inside of camp cabins.

The one-day event gives students a chance to learn about the importance of giving back.

Last year, students helped out at this Ronald McDonald House mulching and weeding flower beds.

The event will take place from goes from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m.