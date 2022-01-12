UMass and NBA legend Marcus Camby partners with local brewery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass and NBA legend Marcus Camby joins the local White Lion Brewing Company in a partnership.

According to the news release sent to 22News. Camby’s goal is to help open new markets throughout New England and the Tri-State area as well as release his own portfolio of beer brewed by White Lion.

“White Lion continues to expand its community reach. We have a proven track record and incredible community partners like the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the AHL Springfield Thunderbirds, and MGM Springfield to name a few. I remember when Marcus electrified the region, just thinking about it brings back so many great memories. He loves our brand and what it represents; we are very excited and think we have a game winner.” said White Lion Brewing Company President Ray Berry.

“I am extremely impressed by the brewery’s commitment to the community and its approach to diversifying the craft beer trade. I look forward to being a part of expanding the brand throughout the New England and Tri-State region. This is my home, and to be able to have a quality beer named after me, and be able to

tell its story, is something I’m truly excited about!” said Marcus Camby.

Mayor Sarno will join with White Lion Brewing President and founder Ray Berry along with UMass and NBA legend Marcus Camby to bring greetings at White Lion’s beer release event taking place tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. at the White Lion Brewing Taproom in Tower Square at 1500 Main Street in Springfield.

White lion currently distributes a small independent portfolio of artisan brands in Massachusetts primarily in the western part of the state.