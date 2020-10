AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst basketball team will be opening up their season in a bubble.

The men’s basketball team’s non-conference schedule is beginning to fall into place as the Minutemen are one of nine teams that will join the season-opening event taking place at Mohegan Sun.

This Bubbleville model will follow the “bubble” model similar to the NBA.

Bubbleville Pods will compete November 25th to December 2nd in Connecticut.