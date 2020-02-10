1  of  49
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Public Schools Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Central Berkshire Reg School District Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Christian School Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Montessori School of Northampton NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pioneer Valley Reg. School District PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quabbin Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Union #38 School District

UMass Center in downtown Springfield to receive $250,000

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gonzalez_Carlos_1541602923339.png

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Carlos Gonzalez along with the Springfield Legislative Delegation will be announcing $250,000 will go towards the Springfield Downtown UMass Center.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the announcement will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the UMass Center. UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy will also be in attendance as well as the new director of the UMass Center in Springfield Jamina Scippio-McFadden.

“The UMass Center at Springfield provides a central location to higher education for the students in the city of Springfield. It creates a viable partnership between the University of Massachusetts and other institutes of public higher education in the city, which gives access to Springfield area residents,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

The UMass Center at Springfield allows us to bring our world-class faculty to downtown Springfield to teach and conduct research to benefit the Springfield community and the entire Commonwealth.  This center would not be possible without the steadfast support of Representative Gonzalez and the entire Springfield legislative delegation, and we are thrilled to have earned their support and we look forward to working with our partners to allow the center to reach its full potential.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories