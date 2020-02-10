UMass Center in downtown Springfield to receive $250,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Carlos Gonzalez along with the Springfield Legislative Delegation will be announcing $250,000 will go towards the Springfield Downtown UMass Center.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the announcement will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the UMass Center. UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy will also be in attendance as well as the new director of the UMass Center in Springfield Jamina Scippio-McFadden.
“The UMass Center at Springfield provides a central location to higher education for the students in the city of Springfield. It creates a viable partnership between the University of Massachusetts and other institutes of public higher education in the city, which gives access to Springfield area residents,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.
The UMass Center at Springfield allows us to bring our world-class faculty to downtown Springfield to teach and conduct research to benefit the Springfield community and the entire Commonwealth. This center would not be possible without the steadfast support of Representative Gonzalez and the entire Springfield legislative delegation, and we are thrilled to have earned their support and we look forward to working with our partners to allow the center to reach its full potential.UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy