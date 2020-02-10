UMass Center in downtown Springfield to receive $250,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Carlos Gonzalez along with the Springfield Legislative Delegation will be announcing $250,000 will go towards the Springfield Downtown UMass Center.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the announcement will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the UMass Center. UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy will also be in attendance as well as the new director of the UMass Center in Springfield Jamina Scippio-McFadden.

“The UMass Center at Springfield provides a central location to higher education for the students in the city of Springfield. It creates a viable partnership between the University of Massachusetts and other institutes of public higher education in the city, which gives access to Springfield area residents,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.