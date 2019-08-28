UMass students visit Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass landscape architecture students are gaining real-world experience by working on community projects in Springfield.

About 20 UMass graduate students met with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on Wednesday to learn about the city’s partnership with UMass. Springfield is funding their graduate program.

Students proposed ideas and different designs for future construction projects in Springfield.

“Today they’re seeing some of the construction of the actual work that they did,” Regional Planning Professor, Michael DiPasquale, explained. “So the benefit, of course, is that students get to learn about cities and how to design for them. And the city gets some fresh ideas.”

DiPasquale told 22News that past students helped come up with the design for the new roundabout at the Six Corners intersection in Springfield.

The City of Springfield has partnered with UMass Amherst for more than 10 years.

After meeting with Mayor Sarno, students took a walking tour to learn about the city’s architecture downtown.