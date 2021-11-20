Unattended cooking causes house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a house fire in the South End neighborhood of Springfield Saturday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded to a home at 45 Loring Street for a report of a fire. When they arrived, firefighters could see flames coming out of the roof and smoke engulfing the home.

No one was hurt. Five residents of the home have been displaced and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.