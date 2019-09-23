Two people taken to hospital after unattended cooking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – Two residents were taken to the hospital after a small kitchen fire in Springfield Sunday night.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News a 13-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Captain Brian Tetreault said around 7:43 p.m., firefighters were called to 2 Lebanon Place for a report of a kitchen fire and were able to put it out.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined that an unattended pan of cooking oil on the stove was the cause of the fire.

