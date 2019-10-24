Unclaimed property auction items on display in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of valuable pieces of unclaimed property are about to be put up for auction by the state.

The items, which include valuables such as antique silverware and jewelry, are part of a collection that will be auctioned-off on eBay beginning on Saturday. This is the 13th time the state is using eBay to auction-off unclaimed items.

The items have been put on display at locations across the state this week, and will be available for public viewing in western Massachusetts Thursday at the Springfield State Office Building, located at 436 Dwight Street, from noon until 5:00 P.M.

All proceeds from this weekend’s auction will go toward the state government’s general fund.