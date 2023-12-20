SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The prices for homes have gone up over the past few years, making it harder for residents to buy homes. However, the city of Springfield held a home lottery Wednesday for North End Housing Initiative homes in the Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood.

This was part of an effort to provide more affordable housing in the community. Jinelys Agosto went to the lottery on behalf of her mother who was the first name picked in the lottery.

“This is like a dream come true right now,” said Agosto. “When I saw it, my mom could not stop screaming because we were so happy. My mom has been looking for a place to buy for years and it is really hard because the quality is not good and they ask for too much money for it.”

The new single family homes on Central and Pine Street in Springfield are being sold for $190,000, which is an under the market value. There were 12 income qualified buyers who reside in Springfield that were in the lottery.

“People who are making 80 percent of the area median income, which is what the cap is for this program, could not qualify for houses in this market so they are not able to move into home ownership,” said Gerry McCafferty, Director of the Office of Housing in Springfield.

With this program, she says it supports those who are moving in and the neighborhood, giving them an opportunity to be a homeowner. Within the next 30 to 60 days, the chosen residents will get to move into their new homes.