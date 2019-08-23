Dallaire Ave in Chicopee closed due to underground explosion

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Dallaire Avenue in Chicopee is closed due to a combustible incident inside of a manhole at Grattan Street, according to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

Grattan Street is down to one lane and police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

According to Wilk, A man was in the manhole when the explosion occurred, but is alert and conscious. He was taken to the hospital.

Chicopee Electric Light, Police, and Fire are all assisting with the incident.

Wilk said there are power outages due to the incident. View the Eversource outage map here.

22News has a crew there and we’ll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.