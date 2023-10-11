LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As the number dead continues to rise, people here in the U.S. are trying to make sense of what’s happening overseas in Israel.

Wednesday, a special seminar was held to answer the questions many have. Those in attendance learned the history of this conflict, and what led up to the recent outbreak of violence this past weekend.

As the violence continues to unfold in the Middle East, people back home in the states are searching for answers to all of the unrest in Israel. Retired American International College Professor and Lt Colonel, Gary Lefort, sharing his expertise, to help shine more light on this conflict. “I’m sure a lot of people are confused about what is happening, and its kind of a quick overview as to what’s happened and what’s the implications not only for Israel but also the United States.”

Lefort has been providing similar seminars on the war in Ukraine, saying its important to bring some clarity to western Massachusetts residents, from updates on the ground, to how conflicts overseas will eventually impact them.

Longmeadow resident, John Cardinal says he has been coming to the seminars to learn just that, “The Hamas thing is terrible, it’s awful. It’s like ISIS all over again. We got to keep track of it and we certainly hope our government is.”

Lefort says as more news and imagery comes out of Israel, he encourages people to get their information from more than one source, that is reliable, and objective.

Lefort adds that because of this conflict in the middle east, there is a need for the U.S. to reassess its military posture, and operational readiness.