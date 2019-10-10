Some smoke detectors may not be right for your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received reports from viewers concerned that area hardware stores might be selling unapproved smoke detectors.

Western Massachusetts hardware stores sell two types of smoke detectors, but only one type is mandatory in Massachusetts.

According to state fire regulations, homes built after 1970, must be equipped with photoelectric smoke detectors. A photoelectric smoke detector uses light to detect a fire.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware sells both photoelectric and ionization smoke detectors. Rocky’s Associate Rachel Mead told 22News, you’re responsible for knowing which type your house requires.

“Consumers should know if they have only an ionizing one they’re going to need a photoelectric one as well for their insurance it’s within code,” Mead said.

She also stated that not having the proper smoke detector can impact your home insurance claim if your house is damaged by a fire.

Smoke detector laws vary state by state, so Mead recommends checking with your fire department to see if your house is in compliance.