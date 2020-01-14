Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Serious crash causing traffic delays on Parker Street in Springfield

Unfrozen ground creating favorable conditions for yard work

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent mild weather means the ground is softer and not as frozen. For some homeowners that means they can do lawn landscaping and construction.

There is a good and bad aspect to the fact the ground is unfrozen right now. If there’s a project you’ve been waiting to do outside, now is the time to do it.

Whether it’s fencing, foundation work, or excavation, the ground is nice and soft to get that done. Just make sure it’s something quick, because a strong cool-down is expected soon and the ground is going to freeze up again.

The coldest weather is going to start Friday, but for now, it’s not frozen.

The bad side of that is when it snows, and it probably will we’re only in early to mid January, the ground is vulnerable to damage from snow plows or snow removal processes. That’s the big downside to having the ground unfrozen this time of year.

Gary Courchesne, Owner of G&H Landscaping

Typically, regular landscaping and construction work demand increases in April and changes from season to season.

Even though it feels chilly, it is still warmer than normal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets