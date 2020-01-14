Unfrozen ground creating favorable conditions for yard work

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent mild weather means the ground is softer and not as frozen. For some homeowners that means they can do lawn landscaping and construction.

There is a good and bad aspect to the fact the ground is unfrozen right now. If there’s a project you’ve been waiting to do outside, now is the time to do it.

Whether it’s fencing, foundation work, or excavation, the ground is nice and soft to get that done. Just make sure it’s something quick, because a strong cool-down is expected soon and the ground is going to freeze up again.

The coldest weather is going to start Friday, but for now, it’s not frozen.

The bad side of that is when it snows, and it probably will we’re only in early to mid January, the ground is vulnerable to damage from snow plows or snow removal processes. That’s the big downside to having the ground unfrozen this time of year. Gary Courchesne, Owner of G&H Landscaping

Typically, regular landscaping and construction work demand increases in April and changes from season to season.

Even though it feels chilly, it is still warmer than normal.