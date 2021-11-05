Unico Eastern Regional meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield as a destination for conventions is returning to normal.

Members of UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the U.S. checked into the Sheraton today for a two day Eastern Regional meeting.

It’s first Eastern Regional convention in Springfield ever. Many of its members live right here in the Pioneer Valley. This is also UNICIO’s first convention outside of their home base of New Jersey since the pandemic began.

Unico President, Steve Pelonero told 22News, “It is the year’s pandemic. 5,000 members and we met for the first time in July. It was an honor and a blessing and a privilege.”

Tomorrow morning the more than 100 UNICO members attending the Springfield regional meeting will hear from Mayor Domenic Sarno.