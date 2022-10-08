LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Also taking place at the the town’s Fall Festival was the UNICO Fun Run and 5K. Runners, walkers, and fall enthusiasts flocked to Longmeadow this morning to lace up.

This fall festival celebrates the history and community of the town and yes, it is spelled like that.

The spelling comes from the historical name of the area which eventually became Longmeadow.

Proceeds from this morning’s run will benefit the Storrs Library and Longmeadow Unico, a Service Organization that funds scholarships, mental health initiatives, and community support.

Dennis Scibelli, the president of Longmeadow UNICO told 22News, “I said let’s do it. Everyone has a race, why don’t we have one? So, the board got together and said, ‘let’s attack this’ and we did. Great turnout. We have over 50 runners first time out, 15 sponsors. I think we’re going to continue doing it for the community and hopefully keep raising money for events in Longmeadow.”

The 5K kicked off a packed day of activities at the festival which included; a town parade, a used book sale, and an architectural walking tour. Later Saturday night the community is gathering for a cookout supper and town-wide campfire.

If you missed the fun Saturday, there’s plenty more to do on Sunday, starting with the classic car show at 10 a.m.